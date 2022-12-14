X22 REPORT Ep. 2947a - Everything Is Not What Is Seems, Buckle Up It’s About To Get Bumpy

X22 REPORT - Financial News 2947a - Dec 13, 2022

Everything Is Not What Is Seems, Buckle Up It’s About To Get BumpyUkraine has major problems and Zelensky wants the American people to pay, the cost is around 1 billion, the people will pass. The average American family has lost 7100 under Biden inflation. [JB] says inflation will go down next year. Trump signals that something worse than the recession is coming

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.