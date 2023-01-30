Create New Account
Daniel and Lacy Tolar Battle Global Human Trafficking and Provide Restoration For Victims
Published 19 hours ago

Human trafficking is a 150 billion dollar global industry that has invaded every corner of the world, including the United States. Daniel and Lacy Tolar have dedicated their lives to combatting this utter depravity through their ministry, Rescue 1 Global, which aims to prevent human trafficking, rescue victims of trafficking, and provide a safe place for those victims to find recovery and restoration. They collaborate with government and nonprofit agencies to increase the effectiveness of anti-trafficking efforts on a global level. Daniel and Lacy share about how God is using all they have learned and accomplished while serving in multiple countries and now is sending them to equip leaders in the midst of war torn Ukraine.



TAKEAWAYS


All God is asking us to do is to say “yes” to Him and focus on doing the work in front of us today


Rescue 1 Global’s Mission is to counter human trafficking and provide holistic restoration at home and around the world


The U.S. didn’t begin bringing human trafficking to the nation’s attention until 2010


Many American churches are not helping people facing the most heinous situations, but we should support those ministries that are



