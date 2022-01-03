© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The PCR test was based on a MIMIC and lost it's Emergency Use Authorization
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • January 03, 2022
The case statistics the propaganda media gave us was based on false information put out by the FDA and CDC based on a PCR test that was fed fictitious information. There is now documented proof the PCR test had no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV virus. The positives were based on a mimic!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.