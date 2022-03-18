Preparations for Nuclear War underway!

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💥⚠️RSD fleet activity between Moscow and Ural Mountains
💥⚠️What does this mean?
The aircraft involved are:
-RuAF Tupolev Tu-204-300 RSD3
-RuAF Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B RSD71
-RuAF A319-115CJ RSD72
-RuAF An-148-100E RSD73
-RuAF Ilyushin Il-96-300PU RSD74
-RuAF Tupolev Tu-214PU RSD78
-RuAF Tupolev Tu-214SR RSD79
-RuAF SuperJet 100-95B RSD80
Mirrored - Aussie Cossack