Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zuckerberg Left Speechless - He Is FINISHED! Senators Blackburn, Cruz and Hawley
channel image
High Hopes
3108 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
111 views
Published 14 hours ago

82C Army


March 16, 2024


Zuckerberg Left Speechless - He Is FINISHED! Senators Blackburn, Cruz and Hawley


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4joz60-zuckerberg-left-speechless-he-is-finished-senators-blackburn-cruz-and-hawle.html

Keywords
pedophiliasenatorssocial media platformcruzyouthblackburnfinishedspeechlessharmshawley82c armyzuckerbegking of the creeps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket