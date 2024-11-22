BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

North Gaza Current Water Distributions Multiple Groups & Locations
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1034 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 5 months ago

North Gaza Current Water Distributions Multiple Groups & Locations

قناة منة وزينة

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bavwRtbmTa4


Ghadeer Bint Al-Yemen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7tQmFNOmHM


الشيف تهاني قاعود

@tuhani-50 Abdel Karim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds9eoIR5qRw


من قلب الوجع بنزوح مستمرين بمبادرات سقيا ماء بشمال غزة بتبرع كريم من الأخ موسى السعدية من


يوميات احمد من غزة

@AhmedfromGaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdVVyLjy8s8


 توزيع مياة على النازحين في شمال غزة 💦 | مبادرة سقيا الماء

Distributing water to the displaced in northern Gaza 💦 | Watering initiative


Good Twins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH0-UN9rjXo

سقيا ماء الثانية للشرب بدعم للنازحين في شمال غزة


The second drinking water supply was provided to the displaced in northern Gaza


يحيى الظاظا (ابو يوسف)

@yehay-of-gaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crxoysGCl3g


غزة المعجزة

@alaa.abed.razeq.abouda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mANVQ3mebmc

استمرار تقديم سقيا الماء للنازحين شمال غزة بفضل الله ثم تبرعاتكم لمبادرة أغيثوا غزة د.الآء أبو عودة




Keywords
iranisraelpalestinegenocidegazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy