North Gaza Current Water Distributions Multiple Groups & Locations
قناة منة وزينة
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bavwRtbmTa4
Ghadeer Bint Al-Yemen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7tQmFNOmHM
الشيف تهاني قاعود
@tuhani-50 Abdel Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds9eoIR5qRw
من قلب الوجع بنزوح مستمرين بمبادرات سقيا ماء بشمال غزة بتبرع كريم من الأخ موسى السعدية من
يوميات احمد من غزة
@AhmedfromGaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdVVyLjy8s8
توزيع مياة على النازحين في شمال غزة 💦 | مبادرة سقيا الماء
Distributing water to the displaced in northern Gaza 💦 | Watering initiative
Good Twins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH0-UN9rjXo
سقيا ماء الثانية للشرب بدعم للنازحين في شمال غزة
The second drinking water supply was provided to the displaced in northern Gaza
يحيى الظاظا (ابو يوسف)
@yehay-of-gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crxoysGCl3g
غزة المعجزة
@alaa.abed.razeq.abouda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mANVQ3mebmc
استمرار تقديم سقيا الماء للنازحين شمال غزة بفضل الله ثم تبرعاتكم لمبادرة أغيثوا غزة د.الآء أبو عودة