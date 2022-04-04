Dr. Robert Malone: The World Economic Forum and Their Ambition to Subdue Humanity

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"That's the future they want, where they can control us by controlling our access to our own funds, controlling our ability to purchase goods and services. If they can do this, they can control everything." - Dr. Robert Malone
Full interview by Bright Light News: https://brightlightnews.com/full-interview-uncovering-the-covid-narrative-with-dr-robert-malone/