CHP Talks: CHP Candidate David Schaafsma—Protecting Our Children!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
63 views • 3 weeks ago

April 10, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. David Schaafsma, an optometrist in the Victoria area and the CHP candidate in the federal district of Esquimalt—Saanich—Sooke on Vancouver Island. We discuss four of David’s most urgent concerns and how he plans to deal with them, as a candidate and—if elected—as an MP. Those issues are: 1-Porn and limiting access for children. 2-SOGI and the need to ban it in schools. 3-The transitioning of minors and the need to end that nationwide. 4-MAiD—the need to stop killing the elderly and instead provide proper palliative care.

David’s CHP Candidate page: https://www.chp.ca/david-schaafsma


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

victoriachp canadarod taylorpartycandidateporntransitioningmaidoptometristoptometrysogichpcanadachp talksdetransitioningchristian heritagedavid schaafsmaesquimaltsaanichsookeelection 2025elxn45
