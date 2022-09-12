WHY AFRICA DOES NOT WANT ANY PART OF THE WHO- NATO- IMF -UN-WORLD BANK -EU AND NGO,s - BIO WEAPON HYDRA VULGARIS IN AFRICAN CHILDREN'S EYES.

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THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL - CAN YOU READ?
THERE IS AND WAS NO PANDEMIC JUST A FRAUD TO MAKE A TON OF MONEY AND DE-POPULATE - THE SHOTS KILL MAIM AND INFLAME - LETS LISTEN TO EXPERTS SHALL WE - https://www.brighteon.com/d355070d-04f9-40a5-aeb7-5d9c8228481c
THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03