Netanyahu Calls for Armed Jewish Security Forces Worldwide — And Some Agree....

In a recent interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explicitly argues for deploying armed Jewish security guards globally, modeled on Israel’s own armed civilian–settler security doctrine.

Referring to a Hanukkah gathering attack, Netanyahu claims that five to fifteen armed guards would have “ended it immediately,” adding: “That’s what we’ve seen time and again in Israel… the world has changed, recognize the change.”

This is not just an off-the-cuff remark, it aligns directly with a December 2025 Israel Hayom op-ed calling for the creation of a “Jewish People’s Guard.” The guard is described as a PERMANENT global security structure, operating ACROSS borders, coordinated with Israel, the U.S., and allied governments, and integrated with LOCAL law enforcement.

Notice the overtly militarized language: Jewish communities are described as being on the “front line,” requiring rapid-response units, unified protocols, intelligence sharing, and preemptive identification of “incitement processes before they turn violent.” Front line of what? Rapid Response Units?

This vision is already being partially implemented....

In Australia, reporting has confirmed that the Community Security Group (CSG), a Jewish security organization with direct training links to Israel, is seeking expanded authority to carry weapons. A former member told investigators the group has functioned as a recruiting ground for Israeli intelligence, a claim echoed in an ASIO review that revoked an officer’s clearance after finding he demonstrated greater loyalty to Israel than to the Australian state.

Despite this, the Australian government has already issued grants totaling almost ONE MILLION AUD to the CSG in the wake of the Bondi attack, before a full investigation was completed!! Political leaders have already publicly floated arming the group.

Taken together, the clip, the Israel Hayom proposal, and the CSG case point to something much larger than “community protection”:

➡️ A push to normalize armed, transnational, identity-based security forces

➡️ Operating with state backing, intelligence ties, and foreign coordination

➡️ Outside democratic oversight in sovereign countries

Israel’s armed settler and civilian security model is deeply controversial even inside Israel, where it has been associated with vigilantism, racial profiling, and extrajudicial violence. Imagine exporting that model globally. This raises serious questions about sovereignty, accountability, and the privatization of force.