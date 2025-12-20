BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu Calls for Armed Jewish Security Forces Worldwide — And Some Agree....
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 3 days ago

Netanyahu Calls for Armed Jewish Security Forces Worldwide — And Some Agree....

In a recent interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explicitly argues for deploying armed Jewish security guards globally, modeled on Israel’s own armed civilian–settler security doctrine.

Referring to a Hanukkah gathering attack, Netanyahu claims that five to fifteen armed guards would have “ended it immediately,” adding: “That’s what we’ve seen time and again in Israel… the world has changed, recognize the change.”

This is not just an off-the-cuff remark, it aligns directly with a December 2025 Israel Hayom op-ed calling for the creation of a “Jewish People’s Guard.” The guard is described as a PERMANENT global security structure, operating ACROSS borders, coordinated with Israel, the U.S., and allied governments, and integrated with LOCAL law enforcement.

Notice the overtly militarized language: Jewish communities are described as being on the “front line,” requiring rapid-response units, unified protocols, intelligence sharing, and preemptive identification of “incitement processes before they turn violent.” Front line of what? Rapid Response Units?

This vision is already being partially implemented....

In Australia, reporting has confirmed that the Community Security Group (CSG), a Jewish security organization with direct training links to Israel, is seeking expanded authority to carry weapons. A former member told investigators the group has functioned as a recruiting ground for Israeli intelligence, a claim echoed in an ASIO review that revoked an officer’s clearance after finding he demonstrated greater loyalty to Israel than to the Australian state.

Despite this, the Australian government has already issued grants totaling almost ONE MILLION AUD to the CSG in the wake of the Bondi attack, before a full investigation was completed!! Political leaders have already publicly floated arming the group.

Taken together, the clip, the Israel Hayom proposal, and the CSG case point to something much larger than “community protection”:

➡️ A push to normalize armed, transnational, identity-based security forces

➡️ Operating with state backing, intelligence ties, and foreign coordination

➡️ Outside democratic oversight in sovereign countries

Israel’s armed settler and civilian security model is deeply controversial even inside Israel, where it has been associated with vigilantism, racial profiling, and extrajudicial violence. Imagine exporting that model globally. This raises serious questions about sovereignty, accountability, and the privatization of force.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy