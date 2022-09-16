Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEWSOM'S BILLBOARDS USE BIBLE VERSES TO PROMOTE ABORTION - CALL TO ACTION!
31 views
channel image
THE HEALTHY AMERICAN
Published 2 months ago |

Sep 15, 2022


Despicable. Heinous. Outrageous. Ludicrous. There aren't any adjectives that aptly describe the Gavinor of California. Join Peggy in a unique call to action against the pro-abortion billboards Newsom's campaign is putting up in seven pro-life states.

"I would rather be hated for what I am, then to be loved for what I am not." ~ Peggy Hall


Can you help me bring the "public serpents" to justice?
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Can't do it without your financial help & prayers -- thank you!

Ready to elevate your physical, mental, emotional & spiritual aspects of your life?
Join my mind/body wellness webinar! Replay available here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar

SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!
https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmerican

Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall
Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall

PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:
https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur

HOW TO WIN IN COURT:
https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7

PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx

FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn

PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
http://peggyhall.tv

PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:
http://preparewithpeggy.com

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1
TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall
RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y
BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja
BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht

FREE NEWSLETTER
https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn

QUESTIONS / COLLABS:
[email protected]

ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.

ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL
At the helm of Truth & Freedom.
Educator, encourager and activist.
BA in Political Science
Master's in International Law & Policy
Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine
30+ years as educator and consultant
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.
Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.
www.thehealthyamerican.org

SNAIL MAIL:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!

Keywords
abortionthehealthyamericanpeggyhall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket