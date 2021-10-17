Vaccine Resistance is Exploding

If justice truly is blind. And our Republic is still standing on its own two feet. And patriots outnumber the minions of the Great Reset.Then Dr. Fauci and his partners in crime Peter Daszak, the vaccine industry, totalitarian politicians, and lackey police enforcement are slowly being surrounded by a veritable firing squad.Fauci’s associates are fleeing in droves.The truth about natural immunity cannot be denied.And the more we find out about the ingredients and efficacy of the Great Reset vaccines. The more many realize that a Eugenics hellscape lies squarely in the very near future At this point, It is only resistance that will turn the tide.Video courtesy of [BANNED.VIDEO]Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!