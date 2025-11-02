After receiving confirmation of the specified coordinates from the scouts, the bombers of the 11th Guards Air Force, were given the task of carrying out a strike by destroying a bridge over the Volchya River, disrupting Ukrainian logistics in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. “In order to hinder the supply of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, supplies and personnel replenishment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command decided to destroy road bridges across the Volchya River in the region,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 31, 2025. The Soviet-era supersonic all-weather fighter jet, Su-34, was designed to serve the Russian Aerospace Forces, carrying aircraft weapons under its wings, and dropping glide bombs under state defense orders. Pilots noted that the fighter proved reliable, capable of performing almost any task assigned to it.

The bridge near the urban settlement of Pokrovske is something we have been talking about since 2022. Through the bridge, the Armed Forces of Ukraine transport food, ammunition, equipment, as well as carry out rotations across the river, about 15 km to the current front line. As a result of a well-targeted and powerful attack, the important bridge was broken in two! Objective control equipment ensures the destruction of targets in real time, the bridge can no longer be used for the needs of Ukrainian forces. After receiving confirmation from reconnaissance of the successful immobilization of the target, the aircrew returned to their airfield safely.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!