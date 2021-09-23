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FEDERAL GOVT HHS WHISTLEBLOWER GOES PUBLIC WITH SECRET RECORDINGS PART 2! AND MORE RELATED NEWS!
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201 views • September 23, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

PART 2: FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated
Lawyer Speaks Out Against Hospitals Killing Patients With COVID Treatment Protocols
EXCLUSIVE: Jane Ruby Teams Up With Nashville Star For Vaccine-Warning Music Video
Just In: Part II of Project Veritas’ Bombshell Covid Vaccine Recordings – FDA Employee: Feds Need to Create a ‘Nazi-Germany’ Style Registry of Unvaccinated Americans, “Go Door to Door and Stab Everyone” – (Video)
“Satan’s Power Was Defeated Tonight” – High School Football Team Defies Godless School Board – Gathers for Team Prayer on Field Following Game (Video)
Why is Fauci Crying Like a Baby? [Video]
Warning: Hospitals May Be Vaccinating Patients Without Consent
According To FDA Rules, COVID Vaccines Should Be Pulled Off The Market
Medical Doctor Backs Up Nicki Minaj
Life Saving COVID Treatment Revealed!

Source Links:
https://realnewschannel.com/Federal%20Govt%20HHS%20Whistleblower%20Goes%20Public%20With%20Secret%20Recordings%20Vaccine%20is%20Full%20of%20Sh*t%20Part1%20of%20Project%20Veritas%20Investigation.php
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oWWcqGk1m4
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=614bdc7c0fafae0ac386f733
https://banned.video/watch?id=61450c7760f45409b31ebfe1
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/just-part-ii-project-veritas-bombshell-covid-vaccine-recordings-fda-employee-feds-need-create-nazi-germany-style-registry-unvaccinated-americans-go-door-door-stab-eve/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satans-power-defeated-tonight-high-school-football-team-defies-godless-school-board-gathers-team-prayer-field-following-game-video/
https://100percentfedup.com/why-is-fauci-crying-like-a-baby-video/
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=614bdb8c0fafae0ac38643c1
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=614bdafa0fafae0ac3861408
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=614bac055135e20a4c1fd4c6
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=614a755152d0510530dcd978

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