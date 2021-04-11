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How to Buy Bitcoin Using a Coinstar Machine
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362 views • April 11, 2021
#Coinstar #BitcoinATM #BitcoinCoinstar
I show you how to buy bitcoin using a Coinstar machine, which includes the steps to set up a Coinme account online.
Commentary starts at 4:57 mark
Locate the nearest Coinstar machine here: https://www.coinmewallet.com/locations
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
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Full article here: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bakkt-and-galaxy-digital-team-up-on-new-institutional-offering
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Tiny Crypto Blog Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Steemit: https://tinyurl.com/y7n79hmc
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
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If you want to buy bitcoin using something other than Coinstar machines, here a some good options:
-Coinbase is a good onboarding service. They have low fees, most of the more popular coins, and you can earn a little crypto while you learn about them. https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
-If you prefer to use a bitcoin ATM, Bitcoin Depot ATMs are a decent option: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-Binance is a very reliable exchange for US residents: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
-Changelly is also a good exchange to use (it has a very simple interface) https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
If you are looking to mine cryptos with your PC as a way to acquire bitcoin, I highly recommend Honeyminer- it's a simple one-click mining software: https://goo.gl/DQDB3g
If you want to earn rebates paid in bitcoin when you shop, these apps are a great way to begin:
-The Fold app (and you can earn bitcoin while buying on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-The Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” when you sign up and get an automatic $2.50 to your account
-Lolli (online shopping only, currently available as a Chrome extension): https://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
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Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
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***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
I show you how to buy bitcoin using a Coinstar machine, which includes the steps to set up a Coinme account online.
Commentary starts at 4:57 mark
Locate the nearest Coinstar machine here: https://www.coinmewallet.com/locations
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full article here: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bakkt-and-galaxy-digital-team-up-on-new-institutional-offering
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Tiny Crypto Blog Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Steemit: https://tinyurl.com/y7n79hmc
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you want to buy bitcoin using something other than Coinstar machines, here a some good options:
-Coinbase is a good onboarding service. They have low fees, most of the more popular coins, and you can earn a little crypto while you learn about them. https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
-If you prefer to use a bitcoin ATM, Bitcoin Depot ATMs are a decent option: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-Binance is a very reliable exchange for US residents: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
-Changelly is also a good exchange to use (it has a very simple interface) https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
If you are looking to mine cryptos with your PC as a way to acquire bitcoin, I highly recommend Honeyminer- it's a simple one-click mining software: https://goo.gl/DQDB3g
If you want to earn rebates paid in bitcoin when you shop, these apps are a great way to begin:
-The Fold app (and you can earn bitcoin while buying on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-The Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” when you sign up and get an automatic $2.50 to your account
-Lolli (online shopping only, currently available as a Chrome extension): https://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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