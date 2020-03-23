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The Missing Week (The Last 7 Years)
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11 views • March 23, 2020
Elsewhere on this channel is a video that explains the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel. (https://youtu.be/i3pm-m2dLUY), Truth is, that video only covers 69 of those 70 “weeks” (a week being 7 years in Hebrew). This one looks at the 70th or “last week” of Daniel 9. It discusses the Antichrist and Bible prophecy, what happens during the tribulation, the period of false peace, the final temple in Jerusalem, and who "Daniel's people" are.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** CREDITS 1) Jesus Christ claims His Throne by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 2) Christ Crucified 18 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 3) Jesus Returns 02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 4) The Good Shepherd 50 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 5) FINAL HOUR 2 by Waiting For The Word 7 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 6) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r... Designed by Freepik 7) The Holy City 04 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 8) Millenium 07 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10) Blood by Mate Marschalko https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 12) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/t... Designed by Freepik 13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik 16) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik 17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 18) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 19) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** CREDITS 1) Jesus Christ claims His Throne by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 2) Christ Crucified 18 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 3) Jesus Returns 02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 4) The Good Shepherd 50 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 5) FINAL HOUR 2 by Waiting For The Word 7 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 6) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r... Designed by Freepik 7) The Holy City 04 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 8) Millenium 07 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10) Blood by Mate Marschalko https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 12) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/t... Designed by Freepik 13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik 16) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik 17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 18) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 19) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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