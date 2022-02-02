Leila Centner - "Cultivating Leaders With Heart:"

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FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
July 30, 2021 Thursday @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Leila Centner
Topic: Cultivating Leaders with Heart
www.centneracademy.com
Bio:
Leila Centner is Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Centner Academy, a progressive independent ‘happiness’ school that combines a deep commitment to emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and happiness with a challenging curriculum featuring language immersion, entrepreneurial thinking, problem solving, creativity, and collaboration. Using a strengths-based approach to learning, all Centner Academy students and teachers have opportunities to do what they love across the curriculum through project- and problem-based learning. Centner Academy’s mission is to promote:
● Happy, thriving students
● Rigorous curriculum that engages students
● Mindfulness and emotional intelligence
● Effective foreign language acquisition
● Project- and problem-based learning
● Entrepreneurial thinking
● Personalized learning journeys
● Habits to optimize neurodevelopment
Centner Academy’s curriculum philosophy was developed by a team of seasoned educators to meet the needs and expectations of globally minded families. Our intention is to shape future adults who are not only confident and poised to succeed, but who also have the character and skills needed to make the world a better, kinder, and more loving place for all.
Leila is on a personal mission to save the children by providing a happy, safe environment where kids can be kids.
For many years Leila Centner was the Chief Financial Officer of Highway Toll Administration (HTA) until it was sold in March 2018. Prior to her work with HTA, Leila held several high-level financial roles with Arthur Andersen and Deloitte & Touche, overseeing engagements with multi-billion dollar accounting clients. Leila’s greatest joy comes from being part of humanitarian organizations such as Convoy of Hope and the Centner Foundation, which she co-manages with her husband David. A proud mother of two daughters, Leila graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Southern California’s School of Accounting and received her MBA from the University of California.
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