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9/11 Fraud
Conspiracy Truth
Conspiracy Truth
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369 views • April 01, 2022
September 11, 2001 attacks hoax was a controlled demolition of the crumbling World Trade Center buildings, where NOBODY HAS DIED, used to instill fears – as with other hoaxes – to keep exalting the role of the government in the eyes of the taxpayers.

This video debunks major elements of the official 9/11 story and clarifies how the agenda behind this hoax works for the upper class, and what you should do about it.

The couple who made this video are currently to my knowledge in jail and have been for over a year. They state on their website eartlyfireflies.org that their website will be taken down after 2023 and do not think they will get out of jail alive. I am concerned that this may be the case. Their government in Canada carted them away for protesting government taxation by fasting at their home. You can read more about it on their website.

I felt it is important to add this video on another website since theirs will be taken down. This video is the most accurate of all of the 9/11 videos out there. If you do not believe it just do a little research. This is the closest to the truth that I have seen. I have been researching 9/11 since 2009 and have written articles on other major events in our country which can be found on jamesfetzer.org. I have researched, Sandy Hook Shooting, Las Vegas Shooting, Parkland Shooting, 9/11 and found a consistent theme. They are all a fraud.

Government is Slavery
Voluntaryism is Freedom

http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/
Keywords
corruptiondeceptionlieswar911mainstream mediafraudcontrolled demolition
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