China’s Secret Police Have Invaded American Shores

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53506818
Summary：CCP is setting up Overseas Police Stations all around the world. It is violating the international law and territorial sovereignty of other nations. According to CCP’s data, 230,000 individuals has been brought back to Communist China between April 21 and July of this year, using illegal methods to target approach and ‘persuade individuals, which is against their will.