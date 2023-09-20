RUSSELL BRANDT BEING PUSHED INTO POSITION.

Sorry. That's what it is. You think its not MSM money behind him? You're crazy. They tried this same thing w Kanye but he couldn't overcome his racist past. They're acting like he's enemies w all the people you hate most so you'll accept his influence. And ... Can I just say, if this didn't work so well, they wouldn't keep trying it. Lol. Russell is cool but he's no guru, doesn't write his own stuff anymore and is shape as a butter knife. That being said, I like him. Just do t try to be something you're not Russell. And for those that can't see thru this play... over and over and over... not sure what to tell ya man. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]