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The Covid 19 "Vaccine", A Crime Against Humanity
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417 views • June 02, 2021
When we resort to science and logic, choosing to take the Covid 19 "vaccine" is impossible. Dr. Len and Nurse Vicki tell the story of what has happened with the Covid 19 plandemic and why there is a growing narrative that the vaccine is a crime against humanity.
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