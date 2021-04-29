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An Old Man Shouted Injustice In A Street In Shanghai
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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40 views • April 29, 2021
https://gnews.org/1148633/

An old man was shouting through a loudspeaker in a street in Shanghai: “Take down the corrupted officials, and avenge for the people! The darkness prevails, you oppress the people, you bully the people! The people are abused … Robbers and Gangsters, you owed all kinds of debts to the people. You robbed our wealth and houses, abused… abused! You lied and only oppressed the people at the bottom; we are abused! Shanghai Changbai District, the Housing Authority of Shanghai Changbai District is a gangster! You oppressed the people and robbed the people’s private houses! You swallowed and robbed the houses left behind by our ancestors! You bandits, you bandits …”

The system of the CCP is a totalitarian system. The laws are usually set by a few people at the highest level. The people are at the mercy of the CCP like puppets under the so-called laws. China has no constitution, and its people never voted or possessed any right to vote. Therefore, China never has any legal government at all.

The CCP government robbed its people of their property rights and survival rights at will. The old man in the video is one of the residents in Shanghai. He has no place to appeal after his house was snatched by the government because the court is also owned by the CCP. In such a country of the dictatorship, the 1.4 billion Chinese people in a country with dictatorship have no private property nor property rights. All they have is the pity for each other!
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chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
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