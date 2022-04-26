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FULL SHOW: Elon Musk Purchases Twitter For $44 Billion As Globalists Panic It Can No Longer Be Used To Rig Elections
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141 views • April 26, 2022
Breaking news as the War Room goes live that Elon Musk has successfully purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Owen Shroyer responds to this news and discusses what it could mean for the platform, free speech and American politics. The panic in the White House and amongst liberals in the media has already begun, as now all of the sudden Democrats are anti-big tech, anti-Musk and threatening to leave Twitter. Owen is joined by Audra Morgan who was manhandled by Federal Police in California for not wearing a mask. She shares her story and talks about potential litigation against the police. Roger Stone is back in the studio co-hosting the War Room in the final hour discussing Musk, Twitter, Trump, 2024 and more.
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