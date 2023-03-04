PDJT: They’re coming after you and I’m just standing in their way… | CPAC 2023

DJT: “Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones that can stop them…
They know that we can defeat them.
They know that we will defeat them.
But they’re not coming after me.
They’re coming after you and I’m just standing in their way…
We are going to finish what we started…
We are going to complete the mission.
We are going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.
We are going to Make America Great Again.” 🇺🇸
