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Trump supporters are pro-America | Diamond and Silk | Crystal Clear
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40 views • July 18, 2021
Diamond and Silk explain why Trump supporters are not anti-government but want limited government that is pro-American while the Biden Administration allows open borders for immigrants at the Southern Border but not exiles fleeing oppression in Cuba - Via Newsmax's 'Crystal Clear.'
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