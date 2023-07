RFK didn't take Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Democratic attempts to censor him lying down, tweeting up a storm against her, Hakeem Jeffries, and other party liars. The Democratic party is the party of censorship and lies today.





RFK's Tweet Storm -- Attacks Hypocritical / Lying Democrats Who tried to Censor Him. Good on him, expose the corruption and liars. #Democrats are the party of Censorship.

#RFKJr #RFKJr2024 #Kennedy2024





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more