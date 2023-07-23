Create New Account
RFK's Tweet Storm -- Attacks Hypocritical / Lying Democrats Who tried to Censor Him
Recharge Freedom
Published 18 hours ago

RFK didn't take Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Democratic attempts to censor him lying down, tweeting up a storm against her, Hakeem Jeffries, and other party liars. The Democratic party is the party of censorship and lies today.


RFK's Tweet Storm -- Attacks Hypocritical / Lying Democrats Who tried to Censor Him. Good on him, expose the corruption and liars. #Democrats are the party of Censorship.

#RFKJr #RFKJr2024 #Kennedy2024


