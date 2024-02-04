Create New Account
"Get ready, we are going to ATTACK Iran" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted
"Get ready, we are going to ATTACK Iran" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted with Clayton Morris · President Biden says he's decided to attack Iran in response to the killing of three American soldiers. Biden says he's not going to tell us when the attack will come. The Pentagon says they have no evidence that Iran was responsible. Col. Douglas MacGregor joins for the very latest.


 President #Biden plans a surprise retaliation against #Iran after the tragic loss of 3 American soldiers, despite Pentagon claims of no evidence linking Iran to the incident. POTUS stays silent on the timing. ⏱️ Col. MacGregor sheds light on the unfolding situation.

