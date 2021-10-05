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PHARMAKEIA ( Parts I - III )
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165 views • October 05, 2021
I found this clip on the Telegram channel World History X, found interesting, so decided to share. Makes ya think.
PHARMAKEIA (Parts I - III)
The graphene oxide black goo symbolism connection.
It is not about saving the planet or protecting the enviroument. Its the Great reset, and it is about restructuring and transforming reality in their image.
Transhumanism IS dehumanization.
Deep dive into the occult symbolism behind the nwo satanic agenda.
Like Klaus Schwab said, the 4th industial revolution aka. The Great Reset, won't change what you do, but who you are at the cellular level.
PHARMAKEIA (Parts I - III)
The graphene oxide black goo symbolism connection.
It is not about saving the planet or protecting the enviroument. Its the Great reset, and it is about restructuring and transforming reality in their image.
Transhumanism IS dehumanization.
Deep dive into the occult symbolism behind the nwo satanic agenda.
Like Klaus Schwab said, the 4th industial revolution aka. The Great Reset, won't change what you do, but who you are at the cellular level.
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