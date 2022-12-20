"It's Called a COVER-UP" — Sen. Hawley Rips Dems for Refusing to Investigate 2021 Afghanistan Attack

"We're still waiting for answers. So no, I'm not willing to pretend that everything is fine at the Pentagon. Everything is not fine at the Pentagon," Sen. Hawley said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. The Missouri senator is requesting a vote for a select committee to investigate the August 2021 attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan that took the lives of 13 U.S. service men and around 170 Afghan civilians.
https://rumble.com/v214v1k-its-called-a-cover-up-sen.-hawley-rips-dems-for-refusing-to-investigate-202.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.