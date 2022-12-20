Create New Account
"It's Called a COVER-UP" — Sen. Hawley Rips Dems for Refusing to Investigate 2021 Afghanistan Attack
Published Yesterday
"We're still waiting for answers. So no, I'm not willing to pretend that everything is fine at the Pentagon. Everything is not fine at the Pentagon," Sen. Hawley said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. The Missouri senator is requesting a vote for a select committee to investigate the August 2021 attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan that took the lives of 13 U.S. service men and around 170 Afghan civilians.

https://rumble.com/v214v1k-its-called-a-cover-up-sen.-hawley-rips-dems-for-refusing-to-investigate-202.html  


afghanistanpentagoncover upbiden regimesen josh hawley

