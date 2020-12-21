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Ever wonder who is doing all the censoring? Meet the fact checkers that determine what’s "true" and what’s "false"
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64 views • December 21, 2020
“Fact checkers “ didn’t exist until the TRUTH started getting out!
REMEMBER - all those fraudulent, cabal "Fact Checker" websites, "experts", etc are funded by the same corrupted, richest organizations in the world that brought us #Plandemic- to undermine democracy, destroy our lives and our future. THINK ON YOUR OWN!mine democracy, destroy our lives and our future. THINK ON YOUR OWN!
source
https://youtu.be/AmKPbYbAnKE
REMEMBER - all those fraudulent, cabal "Fact Checker" websites, "experts", etc are funded by the same corrupted, richest organizations in the world that brought us #Plandemic- to undermine democracy, destroy our lives and our future. THINK ON YOUR OWN!mine democracy, destroy our lives and our future. THINK ON YOUR OWN!
source
https://youtu.be/AmKPbYbAnKE
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