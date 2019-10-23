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George Armstrong Custer's Sharps Rifle - The Gun Vault #22 - Cody Firearms Museum
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19 views • October 23, 2019
Ashley Hlebinsky, the Robert W. Woodruff Curator at the Cody Firearms Museum, highlights George Armstrong Custer's Sharps Rifle. Sharps rifles are a series of large-bore single-shot rifles, beginning with a design by Christian Sharps in 1848, and ceasing production in 1881. They were renowned for long-range accuracy. By 1874 the rifle was available in a variety of calibers, and had been adopted by the armies of a number of nations.
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