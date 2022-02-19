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Eugenics Program Exposed: Down Syndrome and Christian Faith Documented in Medical Murder
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173 views • February 19, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
What we used to know as hospitals, have now become eugenics death-cells. On Friday, the Stew Peters show was joined by Scott Schara, to reflect on and speak out against the disgusting treatment and ultimate eugenicist murder of his Downs Syndrome daughter Grace, who was 19 years old. Grace had COVID-19 and was in very bad condition. Scott and his wife transported Grace to the hospital where they believed she would be safe. Little did they know that the hospital they were admitting Grace into had already given her a death sentence without them even knowing.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vva237-eugenics-program-exposed-down-syndrome-and-christian-faith-documented-in-me.html
What we used to know as hospitals, have now become eugenics death-cells. On Friday, the Stew Peters show was joined by Scott Schara, to reflect on and speak out against the disgusting treatment and ultimate eugenicist murder of his Downs Syndrome daughter Grace, who was 19 years old. Grace had COVID-19 and was in very bad condition. Scott and his wife transported Grace to the hospital where they believed she would be safe. Little did they know that the hospital they were admitting Grace into had already given her a death sentence without them even knowing.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vva237-eugenics-program-exposed-down-syndrome-and-christian-faith-documented-in-me.html
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