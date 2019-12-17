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Human BioAcoustics - The Real Beginning Trailer with Sharry Edwards
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20 views • December 17, 2019
The story of a legend always has a beginning...
Sharry Edwards has been able to hear frequencies that others can't for as long as she can remember. She says that when "a voice is out of harmony, out of balance, it manifests as symptoms and disease." Her work with the human voice reveals that people who share similar traumas, stresses, diseases, toxicities share similar, if not identical, vocal anomalies. She brings together ancient knowledge with modern ideas of harmonics and frequency relationship theories to show how the body can be programmed to support its own optimal form and function using Vocal Profiling.
As the Pioneer of Human BioAcoustic Vocal Profiling, Sharry Edwards, MEd., helped form the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology and Sound Health - an alternative wellness company that strives to give - WE THE PEOPLE - dominion of our own health using a new paradigm of SELF HEALTH
Sharry Edwards has been able to hear frequencies that others can't for as long as she can remember. She says that when "a voice is out of harmony, out of balance, it manifests as symptoms and disease." Her work with the human voice reveals that people who share similar traumas, stresses, diseases, toxicities share similar, if not identical, vocal anomalies. She brings together ancient knowledge with modern ideas of harmonics and frequency relationship theories to show how the body can be programmed to support its own optimal form and function using Vocal Profiling.
As the Pioneer of Human BioAcoustic Vocal Profiling, Sharry Edwards, MEd., helped form the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology and Sound Health - an alternative wellness company that strives to give - WE THE PEOPLE - dominion of our own health using a new paradigm of SELF HEALTH
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