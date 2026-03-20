Evangelize! Evangelize! Evangelize! with Mark Cahill (Part One)

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Today and next week I have the pleasure of interviewing Mark Cahill. Mark’s ministry is evangelism, and from my observation having spent time with him, he is called, in my view, he is gifted and anointed for the task. Mark’s been a speaker at our TBC conference, and honestly I don’t know anyone more effective in encouraging fellow believers in their witnessing for the Lord.
Now, some of Mark’s books are One Heartbeat Away; One Thing You Can’t Do in Heaven, which we offer here at The Berean Call; and we’re going to talk about another book a little later, a little booklet: The Second Greatest Lie Ever Told. So that’s coming up.