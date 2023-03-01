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ALL Vaccines, Not Just mRNA Are BIOWEAPONS?
Childhood Vaccines POISONING World Population!
Depopulation is underway, and the covid shots are the gateway to genocide!
Christopher Key is here to reveal a conversation he had with Dr. Peter McCullough on the danger of all vaccines.
Dr. Peter McCullough took Christopher Key's question on the safety of all vaccines at a public forum.
https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/02/all-vaccines-not-just-mrna-are-bioweapons-childhood-vaccines-poisoning-world-population/