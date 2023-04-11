Creepy Video from the Foot of the Shiveluch Volcano Eruption in Russia

Creepy video from the foot of the Shiveluch volcano. The release happened around 6:30 today. Twenty kilometers of ash, soot falls on the heads of the inhabitants of the nearest villages, the earth trembles underfoot, there is no sun.
Shiveluch, also called Sheveluch, which originates from the name "suelich" which means "smoking mountain" in Itelmen is the northernmost active volcano in Kamchatka Krai, Russia.
