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Vaxxines R Gud!
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41 views • March 12, 2021
After finally getting settled in our new permanent location, the first thing I want to talk about is the number of deaths associated with the highly experimental COVID genetic jab as well as other side effects being ignored.
Links:
https://kutv.com/news/local/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered
https://nypost.com/2021/03/11/denmark-halts-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-over-blood-clots/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/07/spring-breakers-could-spell-perfect-storm-for-covid-19-spread
https://twitter.com/cyre2067/status/1369616443881426952
https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1369621163169746948
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen/status/1369084688804028416
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj4BwNvXmKI
https://ktxs.com/news/local/national-increase-in-teen-suicide-attempts-local-resources
https://www.thecollegefix.com/kids-are-10-times-more-likely-to-die-of-suicide-than-coronavirus-medical-professor-warns/
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/the-lockdowns-are-a-scandal/
Socials:
mewe.com/i/brentlykopopolous
minds.com/Cyre2067/
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
Teespring.com/brently-merch
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App: $cyre2067
Music Credit: Jorg - A Himitsu
Links:
https://kutv.com/news/local/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered
https://nypost.com/2021/03/11/denmark-halts-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-over-blood-clots/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/07/spring-breakers-could-spell-perfect-storm-for-covid-19-spread
https://twitter.com/cyre2067/status/1369616443881426952
https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1369621163169746948
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen/status/1369084688804028416
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj4BwNvXmKI
https://ktxs.com/news/local/national-increase-in-teen-suicide-attempts-local-resources
https://www.thecollegefix.com/kids-are-10-times-more-likely-to-die-of-suicide-than-coronavirus-medical-professor-warns/
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/the-lockdowns-are-a-scandal/
Socials:
mewe.com/i/brentlykopopolous
minds.com/Cyre2067/
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
Teespring.com/brently-merch
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App: $cyre2067
Music Credit: Jorg - A Himitsu
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