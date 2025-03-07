BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Large convoys of Al-Julani's forces have been moving toward Syria's coastal areas all night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
64 views • 1 month ago

Large convoys of Al-Julani's forces have been moving toward Syria's coastal areas all night. Video from late last night. 

We don’t expect anything good for the Alawite uprising—there’s no one to support them.

And for those saying Russia will step in—well, to be blunt, they won’t, even though there are (dangerous) attempts to get them involved.

Adding the following From an Alawite channel:

Where were these convoys when the south was fighting Israel???

Where were these convoys in Quneitra against the Zionist enemy?

Where were these convoys in Daraa against the Zionist enemy?

Where were these convoys in Jabal al-Sheikh?!!!

Where???!!!

But you know… there’s a difference between the Children of Israel and the descendants of the Commander of the Faithful… 🫡

The point is, they’re leaving the enemies of God alone and fighting the family of the Prophet (peace be upon him)…

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
