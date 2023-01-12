Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BLANCOLIRIO: 12JAN23 - FAA Notice To Air Missions [NOTAM] Outage - 4000 Flights Delayed 700 Flights Cancelled - 11 Jan 2023
86 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published Yesterday |

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Blancolirio Videos


https://youtu.be/ib79qWWMOcc


A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight," according to the FAA. Commercial airline pilots use the NOTAM system for real-time information on flight hazards and restrictions.

Flightaware Misery Index: https://flightaware.com/miserymap/

Flightradar24: https://www.flightradar24.com/2023-01...

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=529500...

Learning The Finer Points -10% OFF! https://www.learnthefinerpoints.com/g...

Theme: "Weightless" Aram Bedrosian

https://www.arambedrosian.com

Keywords
oklahoma cityflights cancelledflights delayedjuan brownblancoloriodelacabrapedro delacabrafaa notam outage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket