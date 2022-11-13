ICAN DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT VACCINES AND THEIR IMPACT ON REPRODUCTION

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
November 11, 2022
After uncovering the Covid-19 vaccine trials specifically banned participants from getting pregnant or donating sperm during the trial, ICAN’s legal team sent a formal letter to the CDC this week seeking evidence as to how they concluded it was safe to recommend to pregnant women.
#ICAN #CovidVaccineTrial #CDC
POSTED: November 11, 2022
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