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The Involution Revolution
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10 views • July 23, 2021
In China, the pressure to outcompete others begins at an early age. From securing a place at a bilingual kindergarten, getting into a "key school" and then an elite university, to landing a job that pays well enough to afford a comfortable life in the city. A lot of young people in China are wondering these days if all this hard work and constant competition to be the best is making their life easier or worse.
Enter the Chinese word "neijuan," which is translated "involution" and "tang ping" which is translated "laying flat." The meaning? Why chase after success? Instead, embrace a peaceful life by lowering your standards and ambitions. In this episode, I discuss this trend in China and explore how it could be a good thing for America.
Links related to this episode can be found here:
https://bit.ly/involutionrevolution
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# Free eBook: "Racism Reimagined: How Critical Race Theory Imperils the American Workplace" https://www.tradepub.com/free/w_jims01/
Enter the Chinese word "neijuan," which is translated "involution" and "tang ping" which is translated "laying flat." The meaning? Why chase after success? Instead, embrace a peaceful life by lowering your standards and ambitions. In this episode, I discuss this trend in China and explore how it could be a good thing for America.
Links related to this episode can be found here:
https://bit.ly/involutionrevolution
Plus, keep up with Jim Stroud...
Subscribe to Jim Stroud's daily updates here:
# Subscribe to my newsletter: https://sendfox.com/jimstroud
# Check out my archives: https://blog.jimstroud.com/archives/
# Free eBook: "Racism Reimagined: How Critical Race Theory Imperils the American Workplace" https://www.tradepub.com/free/w_jims01/
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