© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA ISSUES WARNING ABOUT MRNA-BASED GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS: HIGHER RISK FOR HEART INFLAMMATION
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • July 01, 2021
TrialSite News:
As reported by a number of major media outlets recently, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moved forward to include a warning concerning for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, regarding the suggested increased risks of myocarditis (or, inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart, following vaccination.
Article: https://trialsitenews.com/fda-to-issue-warning-to-consuming-public-about-mrna-based-vaccines-higher-risk-for-heart-inflammation/
As reported by a number of major media outlets recently, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moved forward to include a warning concerning for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, regarding the suggested increased risks of myocarditis (or, inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart, following vaccination.
Article: https://trialsitenews.com/fda-to-issue-warning-to-consuming-public-about-mrna-based-vaccines-higher-risk-for-heart-inflammation/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.