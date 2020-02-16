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What Chen Quishi's Personal Mission Was: Recorded BEFORE He Was Taken in Wuhan; from Oct 2nd, 2019...
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203 views • February 16, 2020
This is a video Chen Quishi made back on October 2nd of 2019, when he had just returned from Hong Kong's fight against Communism...
PLEASE Share this; download it, and upload to your channels so we can reach more viewers. This ALL has to be known by the world!
Bless these victims of China!
PLEASE Share this; download it, and upload to your channels so we can reach more viewers. This ALL has to be known by the world!
Bless these victims of China!
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