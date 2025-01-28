S3 - 03 - My 3 Sociopath experience stories - learn from my mistakes - let me explain

I thought I would make a podcast about my experience with 3 different sociopaths.





A sociopath is a person who has a mental health condition that makes them lack empathy, emotions, and conscience. They are known for their manipulative and deceitful behavior, leading them to hurt other people without feeling any remorse.





The term sociopath is often used interchangeably with psychopath, but there are key differences between these two mental health conditions.





Let me explain