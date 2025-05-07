Sniper Shots to Groins, Famine, Shredded children—Gaza ICU Nurse Wally Massay's Testimony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tanzanian American ICU trauma nurse Willy Massay joins MintPress director Mnar Adley to share a harrowing testimony of his work in several emergency room hospitals in Gaza. This is part 1 of this conversation.
Mnar Adley – Mint Press News May 5, 2025
It’s like nothing I have ever seen in my life,” said American ICU nurse Wally Massay of his time in Gaza. Massay recently returned from a spell in the densely populated strip, where he was on the front lines of Israel’s campaign against a civilian population. He worked at numerous health centers, including the Al-Aqsa, Nasser, and Indonesia hospitals.
Massay sat down with MintPress News Director, Mnar Adley, to describe life in a Gaza hospital. “You really do not have shifts,” he said, explaining that:
“You are working 24/7. You are sleeping in the hospital, your room is just next to the emergency room, so 24/7 you hear children crying, mothers crying. So, literally, you don’t start working. You’re 24/7 in the emergency room or in the ICU [intensive care unit]. Every time there is an Israeli airstrike, you’re in the emergency room. When there was a little calm in the emergency room, I would go to the ICU and work there. Your day never stops.”
Continued https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=308005
Support independent watchdog journalism! https://www.patreon.com/MintPressNews
Mirrored - Mint Press News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/