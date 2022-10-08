Situation Update EMERGENCY EDITION - Oct 8, 2022 - Ukraine's Zelensky calls for NATO NUCLEAR STRIKE on Russia

0:00 Emergency

24:13 John Perez





- Psychotic Zelensky wants NATO to nuke Russia

- Would set off fierce Russian response involving nuclear retaliation

- All major western cities would be annihilated: London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Wash DC

- Ukraine leader is an incompetent CIA puppet installed by the USA in 2014

- Western leaders WANT nuclear war to destroy all evidence of their CURRENCY CRIMES

- Ukraine government is desperately trying to walk back his statement

- All Western Europeans should prepare for imminent nuclear war

- Interview with John Perez about Russia, nuclear war, Elon Musk and #silver





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/