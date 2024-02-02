Have you been granted to understand the mystery of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11; Rev. 1; John 8:32?

The Lord God Almighty has given you knowledge of the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven if you can realize that Satan rules over the kingdoms of men and the Lord rules over the kingdom of heaven Matt. 13:11. Satan, the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21, the second horseman of the apocalypse, while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4 is ruling over the kingdoms of men with the secret agenda to convince us that Christ does not have all authority, that men can give the world bibles, so he can steal our peace and sanity Rev. 6:4. He promises those that bow their knees to him, that by depopulating the world, they can inherit it as they tried when they murdered Christ in the first century with the authority of the subjective truth bibles of men, the wisdom from below 1 Cor. 2:6-16; James 3:13-18; Matt. 4:8-10.

Christ is the Word, and the Word is back, the wisdom from above Dan. 12:4; John 8:32; 2 Pet. 3, with the Sword of the Spirit John 8:32. The Lord's hidden will, is now, the wisdom starting to be made known to the meek with a population of billions Eph. 1:9; Mark 4:31ff.; Gen. 11:9, so we can inherit the earth, Matt. 5:5 in the second age of the kingdom of heaven Mark 4:31ff. in approximately 43 years!





The second coming of the Sword of the Spirit identifies Satan as the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21; 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, the man behind the curtain, now a demon, pulling the strings, ruling over the kingdoms of men by stealing our peace and sanity by pretending to be God and convincing us that we can be like God, that Christ does not have all authority. Now that the Hebrew and Greek Bible, in part, is back, spiritual warfare between the ways of men and the ways of God is back!

Men are convinced by the lies of Satan, who rules over the kingdoms of men, that the ways of men are as good if not better than the ways of God. We believed men could save ourselves from ourselves, that it is good that the one percenters believed they could make decisions about the world population to save resources, themselves, and the earth, which is opposite to the now-revealed hidden will of the Lord Eph. 1:9, which is to keep populating the world so there can be billions in the second age of the kingdom of heaven Luke 13:19. With the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15, Christ tells us He is back, in part, Rev. 1:1. He is giving us 43 years, the last days or end times of the Kingdoms of men to get ready for the second age of the Kingdom, where we will have every supernatural blessing in Christ Rev. 1:3; 22:7!





