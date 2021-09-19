COLDS AND FLU ARE DETOX

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Doctor_Yummy
ADV will gently guide you to truth and health in this video. Get grounded and focused.
Amandha’s educational website: https://yummy.doctor
Amandha’s natural medicine website: https://yumnaturals.store/
Amandha's Book website: Healing with DMSO: https://healingwithdmso.com/
Amandha’s Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer
Amandha on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6D
Amandha on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Stay strong, be brave and remember who you are!