PARADISE LOST - PUNISHMENT THROUGH TIME

First uploaded in 21st of April 2016 in you tube and now transferred in here! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL MY FELLOW GREEKS VICTIMS OF FAKE CRISIS INVENTED AND CAUSED BY FUCKIN ZIONISTS IN ORDER TO VANISH THEM!!!!!!!

LYRICS:Neglect afraid to say

Repentance awaits Rejected jaded decayed A vengeance awaits Behold the darkness true the light The flame upon us soon ignites The depth of solemn ones disdain A yearning dread forever slaves Punishment through Time Unfold the righteous soon ordained Inside a tomb of souls disgraced The depths of solemn tears disdain Returning death into the grey Punishment through Time You perceive your life & goals depressed You conceal a crisis, souls repressed Reaching out untied for sudden death Neglect afraid to say Repentance awaits Neglect afraid to say Repentance awaits Rejected jaded decayed A vengeance awaits Behold the darkness true the light The flame upon us soon ignites The depth of solemn ones disdain A yearning dread forever slaves Punishment through Time Unfold the righteous soon ordained Inside a tomb of souls disgraced The depths of solemn tears disdain Returning death into the grey Punishment through Time You perceive your life & goals depressed You conceal a crisis, souls repressed Reaching out untied for sudden death Neglect afraid to say Repentance awaits Rejected jaded decayed A vengeance awaits A VENGEANCE AWAITS.................