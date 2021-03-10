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Stanford Prison Experiment - Zimbardo shows how most evil comes from hierarchy
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32 views • March 10, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0jYx8nwjFQ
Sep 18, 2008 - mr1001nights
Stanford Prison Experiment. This is an excerpt of The Evilness of Power http://www.archive.org/details/mr1001... a documentary-montage I did in 2008 examining the effects of hierarchy on individuals, society and the world at large.
Sep 18, 2008 - mr1001nights
Stanford Prison Experiment. This is an excerpt of The Evilness of Power http://www.archive.org/details/mr1001... a documentary-montage I did in 2008 examining the effects of hierarchy on individuals, society and the world at large.
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